With an $8000 loan against a used car, Judith Drinnan changed the literary landscape of the N.W.T.

Looking back on when she started the Yellowknife Book Cellar, Judith Drinnan admits she didn't know what she was doing at first.

She faced barriers in those early days too.

"I was a woman, anything I did at that point I had to take my husband along to sign the papers," she said.

But thanks to an $8,000 loan against "a somewhat second hand [Chevrolet] Suburban" the store opened its doors.

In January, after keeping those doors open for over 40 years, Drinnan handed the bookstore over to new owners.

Supporting northern Indigenous authors

One of the N.W.T.'s most prolific writers says Drinnan made immeasurable contributions to northern Indigenous authors.

"She has been my partner in crime for the past 26 years as a published author," Richard Van Camp told Loren McGinnis, host of CBC North's The Trailbreaker.

"I have spent a lot of time in her office, talking, strategizing."

He said Drinnan played a massive role in helping him get his work published and sold, and she has done the same for many other northern Indigenous authors.

Richard Van Camp has published 26 books, including novels, short story collections and comics. (William Au Photography)

Drinnan reminisced about when she first met a young and "bouncy" Van Camp.

"Every time he came into the store he was so excited," she said with a laugh.

Drinnan said ensuring her customers had access to books by local authors was a priority.

"I just said 'I'd like to see more northern people writing, I'd like to see more stuff from people who live here, who know about the North,'" she said.

Yellowknife Book Cellar owner Judith Drinnan originally moved to Yellowknife in the 1970s to teach. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Van Camp said Drinnan has changed the literary landscape in the N.W.T., so that it is reflective of who lives there.

"When you go into her store now, the Yellowknife Book Cellar, you look at the rows and rows and rows of Indigenous northern authors with best sellers," he said.

'With books, you don't need to be rich'

Drinnan said reading has always been a big part of her life and she even considers books "as friends."

"With books, you don't need to be rich, you can go borrow books from the library," she said.

Growing up, every Friday Drinnan and her parents would go to the public library and pick up 20 books.

"That was how I learned how to read all kinds of things, because if I ran out of my own reading material, I'd read what my parents were reading," she said.

Since handing over the ownership, Drinnan said she actually found it to be "a relief" as she now has time to enjoy her catalogues and reading.