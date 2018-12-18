Judge orders lawyer for Charlotte Lafferty's murderer

A judge has ordered the Northwest Territories government to provide Keenan McNeely with a lawyer.

McNeely, 22, was convicted of first degree murder in the death of Charlotte Lafferty, a young mother, in Fort Good Hope almost five years ago.

He's appealing his sentence of life with no parole for 10 years, as well as the decision to sentence him as an adult.

McNeely was 17 at the time he beat Lafferty to death and sexually assaulted her in the early morning hours of March 22, 2014. He was within a month of his 18th birthday.

McNeely says he can't afford a lawyer and has only a Grade 9 education.

The Northwest Territories Legal Aid Commission refused to provide him with a lawyer to handle his appeal. In court documents, it says there isn't much chance of the appeal succeeding.

But in a Yellowknife courtroom on Monday, Justice Shannon Smallwood in the Court of Appeal for the Northwest Territories said, while McNeely's appeal is not strong, it still meets the low standard to qualify for a publicly funded lawyer.

McNeely appeared in court by video from a southern prison. No date has been set for his appeal.