Judge orders crew flights to go ahead this week at Nunavut mine blockade

Staff at the Mary River mine will be able to fly out this week, despite an ongoing blockade at the mine's airstrip.

Nunavut Justice Susan Cooper made a temporary court order on Wednesday, for transportation to be accommodated.

That's until an injunction hearing takes place on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. between Baffinland and the group of protesters, who are calling themselves the Nuluujaat Land Guardians.

The order is to allow staff at Mary River to move freely through the project site, including the mine and the port, and on the airstrip so they can go home.

The logistics of how that will happen will be sorted out between the parties, Cooper said.

The protesters' lawyer, Lori Idlout, said her clients "have been reasonable in their approach."

The protestors say they will allow flights in and out once each week, and have already let vehicles through that carry staff and medical supplies.

Idlout asked for the hearing, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning, to be delayed to review over 400 pages of legal documents filed by Baffinland, and to prepare arguments.

Baffinland says it's not opposed to one flight a week for now, but it does want its airstrip free for regular use.

"We certainly don't like that limitation," Baffinland's lawyer Brad Armstrong said.