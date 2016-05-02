Juanita Taylor guest hosts The House this Saturday

CBC North national correspondent, Juanita Taylor, takes the reins of the weekly political show, The House, this weekend.

She'll speak with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed and former commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Marie Wilson, about the new Governor General Mary Simon.

She'll also speak with the deputy mayor of Iqaluit, Janet Pitsiulaaq Brewster, about the problems with the drinking water supply in her town and how climate change is making them worse.

And she'll take a look at the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Yukon.