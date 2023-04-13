CBC's Juanita Taylor on her Canadian Screen Award, and telling northern stories

A day after being named best national reporter at the Canadian Screen Awards, CBC North journalist Juanita Taylor said the significance of the award was just starting to sink in.

"I've been getting so many messages from, you know, friends and family, and people across the North have been sending me some congratulatory messages. So now it's starting to hit me," she told Lawrence Nayally, host of Trail's End on CBC Radio in the N.W.T.

"I'm just very honoured that people will share their stories with me, and I'm very, very honoured to be, I think I'm the first Inuk to get this award."

Taylor, originally from Arviat, Nunavut, began her journalism career as a correspondent for APTN in Iqaluit. From there, she moved to CBC North in Yellowknife and eventually became host of Northbeat on CBC TV. Since 2021, she has been the North's senior reporter for The National.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Congratulations!

Thank you so much. I'm feeling very honoured right now.

I've always felt honoured even just to be nominated for an award like this, and you know, I'll be honest, I didn't really know too much about this award when the nominations came out. So I've been learning as I've been going and yeah, it's just, it's a nice way to be recognized, I guess, for the work that I've been doing.

Taylor with Catherine Tait, president and CEO of CBC, at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Tuesday. (Kate Kyle/CBC)

Could you share a little bit about your path to becoming a journalist?

I'm just thinking we don't have enough time for that!

It's always been a passion, my wanting to tell my people's stories. Always. And it wasn't until I was about 28, 29 years old, and I had two children by that time, we were living in Iqaluit and I said to my husband, "I want to go back to school and learn about broadcasting, learn about journalism. I want to do this by the time I'm 30." And my husband has always, always been supportive of me. And so that's what I did.

And I went to school when I was 30 — went to the Academy of Broadcasting in Winnipeg. And thankfully for me, it was a short course that I could complete it within a year. And that's what I wanted to do because at the age of 30 and with two kids and family responsibilities, I didn't want to take up too much time in school anymore. So I wanted something that I could get a really good taste of it and see if, you know, maybe that is the route that I want to keep going in. And it turned out that it is. And ever since then I've been doing it.

I applied for my first job as a reporter with APTN in Iqaluit when they established the bureau there. I stayed there less than a year before going back home to Rankin Inlet to my family. And shortly after that I was like, "I need to get back into reporting, into broadcasting," because I always wanted to host Northbeat. That was my eye on the prize, since I was a little girl growing up in Nunavut.

Is there a particular story that you're most proud of?

There's so many, especially with this job, Lawrence.

We have the opportunity, Kate [Kyle, producer] and I, have the opportunity to tell very meaningful stories about Northerners to Canadians. And we have a very supportive manager. All our budget is now coming from Toronto rather than from local news, so we've been able to establish a really good relationship with our managers here in the South, and they have been extremely positive and encouraging for us to tell the stories we pitch.

Taylor poses with her producer, Kate Kyle, at the Canadian Screen Awards. (Submitted by Juanita Taylor)

We've been assigned to travel to Rome with the Indigenous groups to tell the story that they were there to meet with the Pope, and then we did the story in Nunavut when the Pope visited, and we went to Paris and traveled with the Inuit delegation who wanted to confront an alleged sexual abuser from the Catholic Church. And they've been very supportive in all those stories and more because they realize that Kate and I are able to get those Northern voices, and it's because we've got those connections.

It's so hard to give you just one example of a story that I'm most proud of, because I am most proud of all of them! We've talked about Inuit tattoo revitalization, we've gone to Hay River and we talked about the flood that happened there last spring, we've gone to Fort Providence to talk to people there about the unmarked graves in the community, and we've gone to the Yukon as well and talked to them about what Indigenous Peoples Day means to them.

So every story, Lawrence, has been equally as important and just, you know, a pleasure to be able to do and a pleasure to be able to share with all Canadians, helping them learn a little bit more about both the North and why our stories matter.

Once, again congratulations — you really are an inspiration to so many people out there with the work that you've been doing over the years. And I imagine you'll be keeping it up.

Thank you so much, Lawrence. And I just want to thank people in the North who have supported me all these years. It's been a pleasure to tell the stories, for Northbeat and for CBC North, and now for The National. So their encouragement and their support, it means so much to me.

