N.W.T. man sentenced to 5 years for sexually assaulting girls

A 27-year-old man has received a five-year sentence for having sex with three underage girls in his Yellowknife apartment in September 2017.

Clad in a white dress shirt, Joshua Desjarlais stared straight ahead, his shoulders square, as N.W.T. Supreme Court Justice Shannon Smallwood read aloud her decision in a Yellowknife courtroom on Friday.

At the heart of the issue, Smallwood said, was that Desjarlais did not take enough steps to find out the ages of the girls before he had sex with them.

The girls' identities are protected under a publication ban.

Court has heard that in September 2017, Desjarlais — who was 25 years old at the time — invited the girls to his apartment and offered them cocaine and alcohol.

Two of the girls were 14 years old, the other was 15. The legal age of sexual consent in Canada is 16 years old.

Desjarlais had pleaded not guilty to the three counts of sexual assault. He told police the girls told him they were either 18 or 19 years old. Desjarlais told the court he believed the age of consent was 15.

But Smallwood said that was not enough. In handing down her verdict in April, the judge called Desjarlais "willfully blind" to the girls' ages. She also said the girls appeared young during the trial, and likely looked even younger at the time they met Desjarlais.

In court Friday, Smallwood said while there was no "gratuitous violence" involved, she called the offence "serious," adding that children under the age of 16 are still children and need to be protected even if they give consent.

Smallwood said in this case, Desjarlais was the adult in the situation and was "obligated" to ask their age.

'Apparent' impact on victims

Smallwood said while there was no victim impact statement in this case, she said it was very "apparent" the experience has affected the victims. All three girls testified during the trial. Two of them became emotional and left the stand.

In reading her sentencing decision,Smallwood said she considered Desjarlais's Métis background and his past, which was filled with violence, drugs and alcohol.

While growing up, Desjarlais had little exposure to his Métis heritage and spent time in foster care, she said.

The judge noted that Desjarlais had attended college and has children in Yellowknife.

Of his many criminal convictions, this is the "most serious on his record," said Smallwood. Desjarlais has no prior sexual offences.

While in custody, Desjarlais took programs and has expressed remorse for his actions, she said.

Desjarlais's lawyer had asked for a sentence of four years, while the Crown had asked for eight years. Smallwood sentenced him to a total of 60 months in prison. With credit for time served, he has just under 2½ years left.

In addition to the prison sentence, Desjarlais will be added to the national sex offender registry for life, and he will not be allowed to work around minors for three years.