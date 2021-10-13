Nunavut MLA charged with assault

MLA for Netsilik, Joseph Quqqiaq, has taken a leave of absence from the Legislative Assembly after being charged with assault earlier this month.

Quqqiaq spoke about the incident during his members statement Wednesday.

"This is a difficult day for my family and me," he said to the assembly.

Quqqiaq said the incident that led to the charges took place in his home community of Taloyoak, Nunavut, and involved his partner, who he says, was also charged with assault.

Quqqiaq said after the incident occurred he notified the legislature's integrity commissioner.

"Mr. Speaker, I do not want my personal situation to be a distraction, which is why I will be returning to my constituency," said Quqqiaq.

After Quqqiaq was done speaking he left the assembly.

CBC has requested Quqqiaq's charges from the Nunavut Court of Justice but has not yet received the documents.

Quqqiaq was elected to the assembly for the first time during last year's territorial election.

John Quirke, legislative clerk in the Nunavut Legislative Assembly. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

The clerk of the Legislative Assembly, John Quirke, says Quqqiaq is still a MLA and will perform his duties as a member from his community.

Quirke says even though Quqqiaq reported the charges to the integrity commissioner it does not fall under its jurisdiction.

"At the end of the day, if there is by chance a conviction the assembly as a whole has to take action," said Quirke.

Quirke said Quqqiaq still attended the sitting, despite the incident occurring last week, so the members could talk about how to proceed. Quirke says this meeting occurred Wednesday morning.

Quirke said the leave of absence was Quqqiaq's choice, and that the Legislature obtained a copy of Quqqiaq's charges from the Nunavut courts.

He says Quqqiaq is expected to appear in court in January.

"There are two types of charges, if it is by indictment, it is very clear in the legislation that the seat is declared vacant," said Quirke. "If it's by summary, it is up to the assembly to decide if it's within the public interest to expel the member."