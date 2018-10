Video

Jordin Tootoo on his retirement plans

Jordin Tootoo, the first Inuk player in the NHL, speaks with Northbeat host Juanita Taylor about his plans now that he's retired from the league. He says he wants to work with Indigenous youth on mental health and suicide prevention.

