Johnny Reid borrows traditional parka for concerts in Cambridge Bay

Aivgak Pederson has a dilemma: the parka he was saving for special occasions is being worn by one of those special occasions — Johnny Reid in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut.

Reid is in town for the Kitikmeot Trade Show, performing a couple free concerts for people in the community. Past performers include Tom Cochrane and Jim Cuddy.

For Pederson, having Reid in town is a dream come true. Pederson is a big fan. The first dance song at his and his wife's wedding was Reid's Woman Like You.

Pederson couldn't have imagined Reid would one day be performing in Pederson's black embroidered atigi (parka), a Christmas gift from his wife and uncle-in-law.

'What do I wear now?'

Pederson says on Sunday, he and his wife were sitting in the community hall while some crew members set up for Reid's Sunday shows, when he noticed Reid's manager.

"I figured, well, Johnny Reid is in the Arctic … he might want to wear, you know, some Arctic traditional clothing while he's up here."

Pederson offered to have Reid borrow the parka for his visit — "borrow," being the operative word.

"I really hope so!" he said with a laugh when asked if he'd get the parka back.

"They love his parka," Pederson said of the many people who have commented on Reid's look, but then he suddenly corrected with a chuckle: "They love the parka he's wearing."

Now, Pederson just has to figure out what he's going to wear to Reid's concert he plans to attend.

"I was saving this parka for really special occasions. And, you know, tonight I have this really special occasion. Johnny's wearing my parka! So I was thinking, like, what do I wear now?"