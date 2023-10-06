Former Sanikiluaq teacher sentenced to 29 years for abusing children

A former teacher in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut, has been sentenced to 29 years for sexually abusing his students.

Johnny Meeko, 69, was convicted of 14 counts of sex-related charges against children earlier this year.

Speaking in an Iqaluit courtroom on Thursday, Nunavut Court Justice Paul Bychok handed Meeko a sentence of almost three decades.

Meeko will serve 22 years to account for the time he has already spent in custody.

The charges stem from incidents that happened at Nuiyak Elementary School between 1980 and 2007. Meeko sexually abused children between the ages of 9 and 13 while he was a teacher there.

Meeko in a file photo from 2018. (John Van Dusen/CBC News)

The judge went considerably further than the Crown prosecutor, who had asked for a sentence of 10 to 15 years, minus the seven years Meeko had already spent in custody. Meeko's defence lawyer asked for six to 10 years.

Bychok called the Crown's suggestion "inadequate" and said a harsher sentence was needed, something that signals "the community's revulsion" of Meeko and his actions.

Bychok referenced previous sentences for child sex offenders in Nunavut and said: "A sharp upward departure is now required."

'He changed me' a victim says

At the sentencing, Meeko's victims presented impact statements by video from a boardroom where they gathered in Sanikiluaq.

Many spoke of the harm and the trauma they still live with from Meeko's actions and how difficult it is for them to go back to the school where they were abused.

"I stopped caring about things for a long time," one victim said.

"He changed me," another victim said.

Sanikiluaq, Nunavut, in a file photo. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

Another victim read her statement aloud, looking into the camera and speaking through tears.

"Because of you I have trust issues," she told Meeko. "I always hoped that you would get caught but other teachers were too blind to see.

"You used God and his bibles as your justification to harm students."

Meeko's lawyer Ilan Neuman, acknowledged the harm to Meeko's victims and spoke about Meeko's upbringing in an outpost camp and his difficult time at residential school.

"The impact on him cannot be ignored," Neuman said.

Neuman said Meeko was also affected deeply by the death of his wife last year, which happened while he was in custody.

Meeko will be eligible for day parole in seven years.

This isn't the first time Meeko has faced these charges.

He was found guilty of 27 charges in 2015, but he won an appeal on that conviction in 2021 and a new trial was ordered.