Gwich'in mourn passing of former Fort McPherson chief

Johnny Kyikavichik, a former chief of the Tetlit Gwich'in Council in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., died Monday. He was 67.

Friends and fellow Gwich'in leaders remember Kyikavichik, known as Johnny Kaye, as a "wise and humble man."

Kyikavichik served as chief of the Tetlit Gwich'in Council from 2004 to 2007.

"He just wanted to bring people together," said Fred Carmichael, who worked with Kyikavichik as president of the Gwich'in Tribal Council.

Carmichael said Kyikavichik was a "quiet man," always calm in meetings that could, at times, get rowdy.

He did really love the land. - Fred Carmichael

"He's kind of a laid back guy, kind of easy going," said Carmichael. "He didn't like confrontation."

According to a Facebook post from the Gwich'in Tribal Council, Kyikavichik was the son of two widely respected elders in the community, Peter and Mary Kaye.

Carmichael said Kyikavichik carried forward their deep respect for Gwich'in cultural traditions and connections to the land.

"He really believed in the traditions," he said. "He did really love the land."

Kyikavichik is survived by his wife Annie, and by five children. He and his wife also adopted two of their grandchildren.

"It was an honour to have known and worked with a great man like Johnny," the post from the Gwich'in Tribal Council reads.

"Everyone who knew him will miss him dearly ... We will miss his wisdom and knowledge that he humbly shared with us."