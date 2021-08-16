RCMP special constable to be remembered in Arviat memorial

It's been over four years since his death, but soon, an RCMP special constable will be honoured with a memorial in his home town of Arviat, Nunavut.

Johnny Karetak served with the police force for 25 years. Though he died in June 2017 at 87 years old, plans to commemorate his life and to place a special headstone at his gravesite have had to be postponed over the years.

That is, until recently, as a memorial has been planned for Aug. 17.

Nellie Kusugak, the former commissioner of Nunavut, and Karetak's daughter, calls the memorial a "real honour."

"We buried and we grieved and everything for him and miss him still but we really want this event to be a blessing… to the community," Kusugak said.

Johnny Karetak in a file image. He died at the age of 87. (Submitted by Emily Tagoona)

Karetak was born in St. John's, N.L., but moved to Arviat at the age of three and lived there ever since.

Anyone in Arviat who would like to attend the ceremony is welcome, Kusugak said.

Several dignitaries, including Premier Joe Savikataaq, are expected to attend. Members of the RCMP will be bringing Karetak's headstone from Iqaluit to be placed at the gravesite during the ceremony.