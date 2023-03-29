Whitehorse gardener receives 'Varishth Yoddha' felicitations for military service

Joginder Grewal is known by a lot of people.

He's lived in Whitehorse for the past 35 years with his wife, and his two children.

Grewal said some residents know him as a retired gardener. Others know him for the walks he takes along the river.

Recently, Grewal was recognized for his long time military service and contributions to the British Royal Air Force and the Indian Air Force at an event hosted by the Yukon Government.

Grewal was a teenager at the outset of the Second World War.

"My World War II service is [from] 1944 onwards," he told CBC News. "I have been in the Air Force for 37 years."

Grewal said he spent much of his time flying short takeoff and landing planes.

"They were using short-landing, short-takeoff planes in Vietnam," he said. "I was right in all of the American bases regarding my training. Initially they gave us two aircrafts, in which I was there flying with the other pilot all the way to India."

Grewal said after the Indian Air Force used the two aircrafts from the Americans, it bought a squadron of 16 planes.

"I was involved with that," he said.

"You know, being in World War II, then all of the wars in India against Pakistan and all that, it's a challenging life. You can't even imagine it. I still recollect.

"I was 17 years old doing defence training. We went through barbed wire and smoke bombs... I can't even rate how tough it was. It's amazing. The things that you do in years are being done in months. This is how we won the Second World War."

Warrior of highest order

High Commissioner of India to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma and Consul-General Manish were in Whitehorse last week, where they presented Grewal with a plaque and 'Varishth Yoddha' felicitations.

'Varishth Yoddha' means 'Warrior of the Highest Order." It is only given to armed forces veterans over 75 years of age who have served with dedication and distinction in the Indian Armed Forces.

High Commissioner from India to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma presented Grewal with a plaque for his 37 years of service at an event in Whitehorse last week. (Submitted by Raman Grewal)

Grewal is the first veteran to receive this type of felicitation in the territory.

"I am grateful to them," he said. "India is proud of my services and all of that. It was so good."

Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai was also at the event, and expressed his appreciation to Grewal.

"Congratulations to Mr. Grewal on this much deserved recognition for his years of service in the armed forces and in the community."

In addition to his more recent distinctions, Grewal has also been recognized by his fellow Yukoners. He says he's been given six walking sticks from people he sees walking around Whitehorse.

"They know I walk," Grewal said. "I have six walking sticks that have been contributed to me, since Yukoners from Whitehorse know I walk on the river."

Grewal adds that only in Whitehorse would that ever happen.