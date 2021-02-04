Joe Loutchan, Yukon's beloved 'fiddler on the loose,' has died
Loutchan played across North America, and for decades held a weekly gig at a Whitehorse bar
Joe Loutchan, a Manitoba-born fiddler who became a local legend in Yukon playing a long-standing weekly gig at a Whitehorse bar, has died. He was 82.
Loutchan's family confirmed his death on Thursday.
Besides his regular Thursday night gig at the 98 Hotel in Whitehorse, Loutchan often served as a kind of musical ambassador for the territory. He rosined up his bow in Mexico, the United States and across Canada, including on Parliament Hill. He's played for a prime minister, and a governor general, when they visited Whitehorse years ago.
A short biography about Loutchan on Facebook tells about his early life in Manitoba, and how he became a musician. It says his father bought him his first fiddle for $10 at a second-hand store when Loutchan was 14 years old.
His family was living in Winnipeg and Loutchan soon had a band playing weekend dances around the city. He then began travelling further afield, throughout Manitoba with a bluegrass band.
Eventually, Loutchan hungered for a new scene.
Speaking to CBC-TV in the 1990s, he recalled how he was lured North by the mountains.
"I had never seen anything bigger than a gopher hill 'til I was about 27 years old. Went out, finally left Manitoba, saw the mountains — that did it, right there on the spot I said, 'I want to go hunting, I want to go live in the mountains,'" he recalled.
"So, back in 1963, I guess it was, decided to come up and give it a whirl."
He came to Yukon and never left.
He was soon playing regular gigs — Red River Jig was a perennial favourite — and winning local fiddling contests. He made several records with the CBC and was dubbed Yukon's "fiddler on the loose."
"You get going, and things are coming to you, bang — you're doing things like you've never done before," he told CBC-TV in the 1990s, describing what it's like to lose himself in his playing.
"That's when you have to be into it. If you stop for even a split second, even just to blow a fart, you've lost it."
In 2018, Loutchan celebrated his 80th birthday with a celebratory show on stage at the 98 Hotel in Whitehorse.
Speaking to CBC at the celebration, he was asked how it felt to be called a "living legend."
"To me, it's just a normal life, I don't think much different than anybody else. To them it's a legend, to me it's just a day's work," he said.
When the birthday cake came out, the interview was wrapped up so Loutchan could go enjoy a piece.
"I don't need cake, but I'm going to go have a beer," he said.
With files from Jane Sponagle
