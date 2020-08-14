Free candy in Ulukhaktok marks memory of beloved community member

A special day was celebrated in Ulukhaktok, N.W.T., this week.

On Wednesday, free bags of candy were handed out to children at the Quick Stop, in memory of Joe Apiana who died in 2007.

The 'Joe Apiana day' tradition has been celebrated for almost a decade, after Bradley Carpenter started it to mark Apiana's life on his birthday.

"He's left a lasting legacy … in many people's memories," said Carpenter.

Carpenter, who owns the store, said Apiana was like a father to him.

Apiana was born in the fall of 1932, though he was born out on the land on Victoria Island and didn't know the exact day. As an adult, he chose Aug. 12 as his birthday.

Apiana was a hunter and trapper, as well as an artist who carved caribou, soapstone and muskox. (Submitted by Bradley Carpenter)

In the 1950's he met Carpenter's father, Frank Carpenter, who invited him to live with their family before his son was born.

The two became hunting partners, and when the younger Carpenter was born, Apiana called him his "baby," and thus became Carpenter's second father.

"He was soft spoken … but Joe also had a zest for life. I think the best way to describe him would be that he was free spirited. Joe did what he wanted to do when Joe wanted to do it."

The tradition of giving out candy was inspired by Apiana's kind and generous spirit.

Bradley Carpenter started the tradition of giving away candy nine years ago. (Submitted by Bradley Carpenter)

He was known to never come over to someone's house empty handed — often bringing bags of candy or money that he would hand out.

"All the kids get so excited … We're remembering a really good man who did a lot of good things," said Carpenter.