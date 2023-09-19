Joanna Quassa resigns as Nunavut environment, energy minister

Nunavut MLA Joanna Quassa has resigned from cabinet, the territory's premier announced on Monday.

In a statement, Premier P.J. Akeeagok said Quassa resigned from the executive council on Saturday evening "for family reasons."

"I wish to extend my appreciation for her service as a Minister," Akeeagok said.

Quassa was elected MLA for the Aggu riding, which includes the community of Igloolik, in October 2021. The following month she was sworn in as minister of the environment, minister responsible for energy, and minister responsible for Nunavut Arctic College.

Akeeagok said Monday that Minister Margaret Nakashuk will now act as minister responsible for Nunavut Arctic College, while Minister John Main will take over the environment and energy portfolios.

Quassa will continue to serve as MLA for Aggu.