Charge dismissed against former Iqaluit city councillor

Joanasie Akumalik was declared not guilty by a judge Wednesday after the Crown prosecutor asked the court to dismiss the charges against him.

Akumalik was charged with aggravated assault last June. The charge prompted his resignation from his position as an Iqaluit city councillor, where he had served for nearly a decade.

He pleaded not guilty in August, asking for a trial by judge alone. At that time, he was granted bail with conditions, including a no-contact order with the person he was accused of assaulting.

In the Nunavut Court of Justice on Wednesday, Crown prosecutor Stephanie Boydell called no evidence and asked the court to dismiss the charge.

The judge agreed.

Akumalik then apologized, said he was embarrassed and that he had learned from the experience.

Akumalik declined CBC's request for further comment.