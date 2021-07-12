Jimmy Partridge, dangerous offender from Nunavut, dies in Kingston prison

Jimmy Partridge, an inmate at Millhaven Institution's Regional Treatment Centre in Kingston, Ont., has died in custody.

A July 6 news release from Correctional Service Canada said he died "of apparent natural causes following an illness." He was in his mid-50s.

Partridge was declared a dangerous offender and given an indefinite sentence in 2009, after being convicted of 47 crimes in 26 years. The crimes included sexually assaulting two young girls who were in his trust between 1988 and 1991.

He was the second person to receive the designation in Nunavut's history.

Justice Robert Kilpatrick at the time said that the public, especially children, stood to be harmed if he remained at large.

Kilpatrick also noted that Partridge had needs that were not being met in Nunavut.

The case was complicated by the fact that Partridge was diagnosed as a pedophile who suffers from schizophrenia and other "significant" mental health problems.

In 2019, the Parole Board of Canada denied Partridge parole. CBC reported at the time that he remained on a wait list for sex offender treatment, despite his 10 years of incarceration.

Partridge was born and raised in Iqaluit. His family has been notified of the death.

"As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances," the news release reads.

The police and coroner will also be notified.