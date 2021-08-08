Jimmy Hope named host of Dene Zhatie language program on CBC

A familiar voice is taking over CBC North's Dehcho Dene radio program.

Jimmy Hope has officially been named the show's new host, taking over for his brother, Peter Hope, who retired earlier this year.

The program is broadcast to people in the southern portion of the Northwest Territories in Dene Zhatie (South Slavey), which was Hope's first language.

"As a kid, I used to go see next door neighbours where elders used to tell stories," he reflected on air with Alyssa Mosher, guest host of CBC's Trailbreaker, last week.

"They were talking about things that they did 50, 60 years ago and it seems like it was last week!" he laughed. "That interested me."

Hope said he imagines he's talking to someone, sitting across the table from him, when he's broadcasting.

"I'm trying to paint a picture so they understand what I'm talking about."

Hope has spent a lot of time working for CBC North over the past few decades, including guest hosting Dehcho Dene when his brother was away, and translating and archiving programs in his language from as far back as the 1970s.

People learning the language, he said, often struggle with sticking to it.

"Hopefully people are consistent in finding out what works to preserve the language and bring it back," he said.