Seniors' home in Behchokǫ̀, long-term care home in Fort Simpson declared outbreak sites

The Jimmy Erasmus Senior Home in Behchokǫ̀ and the long-term care home in Fort Simpson are the latest facilities to be added to the N.W.T. government's list of outbreak sites.

A public exposure notification issued Thursday afternoon indicated that anyone who was at the seniors' home as of Jan. 26 should monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop they should immediately self isolate and get tested, using a home kit or at a clinic.

The same applies for anyone who was at the long-term care facility in Fort Simpson as of Jan. 25.

The Salvation Army building in downtown Yellowknife. The overnight shelter is one of the places listed in a public exposure notification issued Jan. 27. (The Salvation Army Yellowknife/Facebook)

The notification also listed four different exposure locations, three in Yellowknife and one in Fort Smith, at different times since Jan. 23. They include the overnight shelter at the Salvation Army, the day shelter at the old visitor centre location, and the Vital Abel boarding home in Yellowknife, as well as the Thebacha Campus of Aurora College in Fort Smith.

There were also two new hospitalizations in the territory since Jan. 25, based on the latest numbers on the government's COVID-19 dashboard.

The government's latest numbers also indicate there are currently 1033 active cases in the territory.





