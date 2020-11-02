Time is running out for local farmer and his goats

A Whitehorse farmer who was ordered late last week to remove his eight goats from Yukon or put them down by Wednesday says he won't comply because of a dispute with the territorial government.

Jim Dillabough was found to be non-compliant with new regulations around sheep and goats that came into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

The Yukon government introduced the new rules in 2018 to reduce the risk of wild thinhorn sheep and mountain goats being exposed to a pathogen, Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae (M. ovi), that can lead to pneumonia.

The regulations require Yukoners to keep goats or sheeps in an approved enclosure and have them tested for the pathogen.

Dillabough stands in front of the shed he's kept his goats in every winter. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

Earlier this year, government inspectors from the Department of Environment found Dillabough's fencing inadequate.

He says they told him that once he fixes his fence, his goats would be tested.

Dillabough, who is on a fixed income, wanted the government to test his goats before he fixed the fence.

"They wanted [the goats] enclosed. They're in the shed for the winter time. There was no problem, they could have tested them," Dilllabough told CBC.

"I could have kept them in there for another month and then I could have worked on the enclosure."

Lone holdout

The government says all farms and homesteads have either complied with the new regulations or are currently in the process of becoming compliant, with the exception of Dillabough, according to Roxanne Stasyszyn, director of communications and public engagement for the Department of Environment.

Dillabough maintains he's willing to work with the government to resolve the situation but says the timeline ordered by the court has now left him with few options.

"It has gone downhill so bad. I'll fight. I'll fight," he said.

The department told CBC Dillabough has 30 days to appeal the decision.

"He still has until 5 p.m. on [Nov. 4] to comply with the control order but the control order has been in place since Jan. 1, 2020, and so the requirements are just as they stand, for the enclosure to be properly fenced, for the animals to be tested," said Stasyszyn.