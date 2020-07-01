Jewelry makers in N.W.T. raise money for LGBTQ organizations during Pride month

Normally at this time of year, Amanda Chaulk-Parrott and her wife would be recovering from a busy Pride weekend.

They usually mark the occasion in Inuvik, N.W.T., by having friends over for a big brunch and going to different gatherings in their community.

But across the territory, and the world, Pride looked very different this year — no parades, no big gatherings or events due to pandemic restrictions.

Still, she wanted to find a way to boost the spirits of the LGBTQ community.

"Because of COVID[-19], Inuvik didn't do its pride parade, there was a lot of stuff being moved online ... we wanted to give back to the community we wanted to do something uplifting."

Amanda Chaulk-Parrott, right, and her wife Jennifer Parrott, left, enjoy their annual tradition of cake for breakfast — despite Pride looking much different this year. (Submitted by Amanda Chaulk-Parrott)

Even though she works in the sciences in Inuvik, she has been crafting for most of her life, and her passion for beading has taken off in the past few years.

She and her wife decided to hold an online auction for the different pieces, with all the money going to the LGBTQ organization of the buyer's choice, and people chose to give to places across Canada.

"The intent was less about a specific charity, and just more about let's come together, let's support the community … let's have something beautiful to wear."

The proceeds from this pair were donated to the 519, a non-profit organization that advocates for the inclusion of LGBTQ people. Chaulk-Parrott also matched the donation herself. (Submitted by Amanda Chaulk-Parrott)

But she specifically requested that the proceeds from one special pair of rainbow earrings go to the 519, a non-profit organization that advocates for the inclusion of LGBTQ people.

The 519 had to shut-down their huge Pride fundraising festival this year, which would have taken place this past weekend and their director of philanthropy Stacy Kelly says it has been a "tremendous loss."

"We've certainly had some great response from a wide variety of individuals ... and organizations ... who have really answered our call. It means the world to us, it's just been an incredible show of support."

All proceeds from these Pride-themed accessories are going to Yellowknife's Rainbow Coalition, an outreach organization that supports 2SLGBTQ youth and their allies. (Submitted by Meredith McNulty)

Meredith McNulty, who owns Mermaid & Moon Boutique in Yellowknife, had a similar idea for giving back to the community during Pride month this year.

She was only recently able to reopen her doors after having to close down the store for months because of the pandemic. The brick and mortar store itself only opened for the first time this past fall.

"I've benefited from the kindness and contributions of community members supporting my business in being able to reopen my doors, because there are businesses that haven't reopened."

Meredith McNulty is the owner of the Mermaid & Moon Boutique in Yellowknife. (Submitted by Meredith McNulty)

She decided to make and sell Pride themed jewelry, with all of the profits going to the local Rainbow Coalition, an outreach organization to support 2SLGBTQ (two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) youth and their allies in the Northwest Territories.

"Pride month has looked a little bit different for everybody, not just in Yellowknife, all over the world … and I just wanted to do what I can to support the programming."

If you'd like to make your own Pride jewelry, McNulty is partnering with the Rainbow Coalition to host a workshop this upcoming Sunday. It's paid by donation, with all proceeds going to the organization.