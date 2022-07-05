Trial continues for 2 men accused of sexually assaulting teen in 2015

WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced​ ​​​sexual violence or know someone affected by it.

The defence in the trial of two men accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in 2015 argued Tuesday that the alleged victim consented to the encounter.

Jesse McNiven and Fraser McGurk, both 26, are on trial this week in Yellowknife for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17 year-old girl while she was extremely intoxicated in June 2015. McNiven was 19 years old at the time of the alleged assault and McGurk was 18.

The alleged witness claims she was celebrating her high school graduation when she was invited by a former schoolmate to go to McGurk's home in Yellowknife.

The woman, now 24 years old, said she doesn't remember the cab ride to the residence. She told the court she blacked out and awoke in McGurk's bedroom having sex with the former school mate, who is now deceased.

She said she blacked out again and awoke to being sexually assaulted by both McGurk and McNiven at the same time. She blacked out several more times, she said, and once awoke with her wrists bound and her mouth covered by silver duct tape.

The woman was cross examined for several hours Tuesday. Both McGurk's and McNiven's lawyer questioned the woman about different details of the night. She repeatedly told the court that she couldn't remember.

She told the court that after the alleged assault took place, she became aware of rumours that were circulating about her having sex with McGurk and McNiven.

The woman was questioned about a conversation she had with a close friend shortly after the alleged assault about whether the encounter was consensual.

"It wasn't as much as it should have been," the woman said she answered.

She told the court that she only said that because she didn't feel like disclosing what had happened at the time.

'I was ...very intoxicated'

In her testimony on Monday, the woman said she awoke from a blackout the night of the alleged assault and she was in a bathroom in McGurk's home, naked with duct tape over her mouth. She said she doesn't remember how she got into the bathroom or how she left. She also testified that she didn't remember how the tape had gotten on her mouth or wrists.

She said she blacked out again and awoke back in the bedroom.

During cross-examination Tuesday, McNiven's lawyer Jay Bran questioned why the woman went back to the bedroom and why she didn't leave the home when she had a chance to. She said she didn't remember going back into the bedroom and doesn't remember why she didn't leave.

"I could have been naked on the streets of Yellowknife alone with no phone," she said.

"You could have sought out someone else in the house if you needed help," Bran said to the woman.

"I had no reason to believe anyone else in the house would have helped me," she responded.

Bran also suggested to the woman that she had been repeatedly asked by McNiven if she was "down" to have sex with him and that she consented. The woman was firm in her answer that she didn't remember.

"I don't remember being asked. I was also very intoxicated," she said.

Bran also pointed to an email exchanged between the woman and the Crown prosecutor before the trial took place where she asked if she could have consented but just not have remembered.

The woman answered that it was possible but that she was extremely intoxicated so it shouldn't matter.

The lead RCMP investigator in the case, Cst. Pierre David Croteau, also testified Tuesday that he spoke to the alleged victim several times when she first came forward in 2018. He said he also reached out to several witnesses who were with her before the alleged assault.

In his cross-examination, Bran was critical of Cst. Croteau's investigation, repeatedly asking why he didn't go to the house where the alleged assault took place to take photos or measurements. He also asked why the RCMP didn't contact Snapchat to get copies of the messages those involved sent that night.

Crown prosecutor's Jacqueline Halliburn and Jared Kelly wrapped up their case Tuesday afternoon.

Defense counsel will say Wednesday morning whether they plan to call any evidence.

The trial is expected to wrap up on Friday.