Former Łutselk'e fishing guide pulls up nets on Great Slave Lake

Jerry Lockhart drives onto the East Arm of Great Slave Lake every other day to check his nets. Watch him make a haul.

Lockhart lives in Łutselk'e, N.W.T., and used to be a fishing guide in the community.

He often goes out with youth in the community to show them the ropes.

Lockhart dries the fish, makes fish chowder and sells his haul to other community members.

The biggest trout in this haul, he says, is about 15-20 lbs.

