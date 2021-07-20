Jerry Cans and Yellowknives Dene Drummers shut down Folk on the Rocks

We crowdsourced video from the final moments of the 40th Folk on the Rocks festival in Yellowknife.

The Yellowknives Dene Drummers joined The Jerry Cans from Nunavut to close out the show, in what became a magical northern moment.

The crowd went wild.

Hundreds of people descended on the festival site at Yellowknife's Long Lake over the weekend.

This year's lineup included almost all northern talent, The Jerry Cans of Iqaluit as the headline act.

It was the first major event of its size to take place in Yellowknife since the start of the pandemic, which forced the cancellation of last year's Folk on the Rocks.