Juno-nominated folk band the Jerry Cans to set out on 9-city Canadian tour
Ottawa, Montreal, Calgary and Nanaimo, B.C., part of schedule
Iqaluit folk-rock ensemble the Jerry Cans are plotting a Canadian tour that'll take them to nine stops across the country.
The two-time Juno-nominated act says they will swing through cities including Ottawa, Montreal and Calgary to promote their upcoming album "Echoes," set for release May 15.
The band describes the 14-track project as reverb-frayed rock blended with buzzed-out violin and throat singing.
"Echoes" will be released on Aakuluk Music, a record label the band started to help other Nunavut-based artists launch their projects.
The Jerry Cans' run of dates kicks off in Burnstown, Ont., a community near the Ottawa River, on Feb. 6.
It continues to Montreal on Feb. 9; Ottawa on Feb. 10; Edmonton on March 9; and Calgary on March 10. The group hits British Columbia with stops in Nanaimo on March 11, Victoria on March 12, Burnaby on March 13 and Penticton on March 14.