Jean Marie River, N.W.T., residents brave sky-high flames and thick smoke to leave community

Jonas Sanguez and his partner were surrounded by nine-metre-high flames when they left their home in Jean Marie River on Sunday.

Despite initial reports of the community's access being closed, Sanguez said many residents convoyed through thick smoke along the road and made it out to Highway 1 and onto Fort Simpson.

Others were flown out of the community.

The community issued an evacuation order on Sunday as a wildfire burned toward it. Sanguez said residents had less than three hours to get ready to leave. He said many put their boats in the water to try and preserve them if the fire was to reach the community.

Sanguez said driving close to the fire sounded "like a jet taking off."

"It was totally, totally scary," he said.

This was at 3pm yesterday, at the wildfire that caused evacuation in Jean Marie River, nt. Right beside our family cabin on the access road. <a href="https://twitter.com/CabinRadio?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CabinRadio</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CKLBRADIO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CKLBRADIO</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/1001TrueNorthFM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@1001TrueNorthFM</a> <a href="https://t.co/d4oEW9N5dX">pic.twitter.com/d4oEW9N5dX</a> —@Thunderstealer7

N.W.T. Fire issued an update Monday morning that stated all evacuees made it out safely.

"This fire is suspected to be person cause," read the update. "It has grown to about 400 hectares and is burning 10 kilometres south of Jean Marie River."

The update also stated that winds from the west and north were "centering fire activity around the community."

Heavy equipment and a helicopter have been sent to try and limit the fire's growth. According to the territory's highway conditions map , the access road was still closed as of Monday afternoon.

Sanguez said the community does not have the resources to address fires.

"We have no water pump or any initial fire attack equipment like fire gear … we don't have that kind of stuff to deal with any kind of emergency situation right now," he said.

Melania Menacho, another resident from Jean Marie River, said community members are "hoping for rain and we're thinking about everybody else that's evacuated too."

Sanguez and Menacho said both acting chiefs Carla Norwegian and Ariel Sanguez are among a handful of residents that stayed behind.

Most of the communities in the South Slave region were ordered to evacuate on Sunday due to multiple wildfires. The fires are either directly threatening communities or threatening the closure of highways that are connecting roads to the rest of the territory.

Fort Smith, Salt River First Nation, Hay River, Kátł'odeeche First Nation, Enterprise, and Jean Marie River were all under evacuation orders as of Monday morning. Kakisa remains under an evacuation alert.

'Information vacuum'

Fort Simpson Mayor Sean Whelly said he was made aware on Sunday morning that a fire was burning near Jean Marie River and they'd likely need to evacuate.

He said the evacuation order came shortly after that, adding that the village immediately started to bring cots to the recreation centre for the evacuees.

Most people, however, are staying at the hotel or with friends, he said.

With communication services down in much of the southern N.W.T., both Sanguez and Whelly said getting updated information is an ongoing challenge.

Whelly's mother lives in Fort Smith. That community evacuated to Hay River yesterday, although the town was also evacuated to Alberta a few hours later.

"I didn't know any of that," he said. "I only found these things out this morning and it was like an information vacuum."

Whelly said residents in Fort Simpson were starting to panic following the multiple evacuations.

"They're seeing how quickly some situations can develop, right?" he said. "You might be told to get out and then the fire consumes your community like a few hours later."

He said after witnessing such a sudden turn of events, he's now concerned about the territory's ability to fight a fire if one was to burn toward Fort Simpson.

The territorial government has requested help from the Canadian Armed Forces, which are expected to arrive on Wednesday.

Whelly said Fort Simpson's Emergency Management Organization was meeting Monday afternoon to give residents more information.

Meanwhile, he suggested residents pack a bag with clothes and essential items, such as medicine, and to refuel their vehicles.

He's also calling for the territory to establish a fire ban across the region.

"Until the big rains come because it's just too risky," Whelly said.