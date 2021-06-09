Leaders in Jean Marie River say they're in the dark about rebuilding plans

Flood waters along the Mackenzie River have receded, but for Jean Marie River, N.W.T., the work of rebuilding is just beginning.

The Dehcho region hamlet of fewer than 100 people was hit hard by this spring's flooding. More than 80 per cent of homes in the community were damaged by floodwaters. The flooding uprooted fuel tanks which spilled, soaking many buildings with diesel-contaminated water.

The band office and school were also damaged. Nearly the entire population of Jean Marie River was evacuated at the height of the floods.

Crews have arrived to start rebuilding, but TthedzehK'edeli First Nation Chief Stanley Sanguez said local leadership is still in the dark about rebuilding plans. He said the government should consider moving the entire community inland, to higher ground.

"If we're going to rebuild, then the structures have to really change and that's going to take a while," Sanguez said. "And I don't know if there's a rush and just a Band-Aid job for now and maybe look at it in the years to come to fix it."

In an email, Jay Boast, a spokesperson with the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs, said the government has hired Arctic Canada Construction (ARCAN) out of Yellowknife "to do urgent repairs to prevent further damage to homes and do mould remediation."

N.W.T. gov't waiting for assessment reports

Boast said contractors arrived in Jean Marie River June 7 and the contract is scheduled to run until August 3, but could change depending on the situation.

Boast also said the department is waiting for damage assessment reports from the community. "The leadership of Jean Marie River will be consulted once more information is available which we expect very soon," he said.

MACA has been the target of numerous complaints about its response to this year's flooding. On Tuesday, cabinet minister Paulie Chinna was stripped of the MACA portfolio for a second time.

Sanguez said First Nation leadership is trying to get answers from the federal and N.W.T. governments about housing money.

"I know that they have 50-million, 60-million dollars with the houses," he said. "What are they sitting on it for when some of the communities need these kind of houses?"

Sanguez said residents are still struggling to cope with the damage to their community.

"Everybody is all heartbroken," he said.