'My entire community was under water': Jean Marie River flooded, without power

Clothes and furniture can be replaced, but Paul Simon says photos his family lost to a flood in Jean Marie River this weekend are gone forever.

"Everything else, I could really care less, but those memories are irreplaceable on paper," he said. "I'm emotional just thinking about it."

Simon estimates there was up to two feet of water inside his parents' house Friday night, when the Mackenzie River swelled with water and ice and flooded the small community of about 70 people in the Northwest Territories.

"By the time they sounded the second alarm, some people were trapped in the community because we only have one access road," said Simon, who lives in Yellowknife but had returned to the place he grew up for a spring hunt.

There were chunks of ice in the community of Jean Marie River after flood waters receded, said Paul Simon. His parents live in the community and he's been visiting them. (Submitted by Paul Simon)

The water across the road was about a foot-and-a-half deep when his parents and little brother "plowed through" in their trucks, but those in SUVs got stuck and needed to be ferried to higher ground in boats and canoes.

"My entire community was under water," he said.

Water levels receded enough during the day Saturday that people were able to go back and survey the damage, and the big chunks of ice that the water had scattered throughout the community, said Simon.

"My mom's teepee is kind of iconic in town ... the water was five feet up that teepee. Our warehouse was probably six feet of water."

This file photo from 2018 flooding in Jean Marie River, N.W.T., shows where the community is situated, on the banks of the Mackenzie River. (GNWT)

Doug Prendergast, manager of communications for the Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC) said power to the community was intentionally turned off on Friday night.

"Initial estimates are that the water in the power plant rose as high as 40 [inches] at its peak," he said in an email to CBC News. "The community flooded again [Saturday night] and water levels were reportedly as high as they were during the initial flooding."

Prendergast said staff are assessing the damage at the plant and in the community.

"Additional resources are being directed to Jean Marie River to assist in this effort. We are developing a plan to safely restore power as quickly as possible."

Paul Simon said his entire community was under water this weekend, as water from the Mackenzie River flooded Jean Marie River. (Paul Thunder-Stealer/Facebook)

Danny Beaulieu, the mayor of nearby Fort Providence, said his community might receive people from Jean Marie River.

"[Municipal and Community Affairs] notified us and said if it's okay with us, the community, that we bring the Jean Marie River people here and fill up the hotel here," he said Sunday. "I think there was enough room in the hotel to take everybody that needed to go, so that will probably happen today."