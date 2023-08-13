Jean Marie River First Nation evacuating due to nearby wildfire
The community Jean Marie River First Nation is evacuating to Fort Simpson, N.W.T. after a fire started close to the community, officials with N.W.T. Fire confirmed Sunday afternoon.
Information officer Jessica Davey-Quantick said that crews are currently unable to fight the flames due to high winds that make flying helicopters hazardous.
The Jean Marie River access road is closed as a result of the fire.
Davey-Quantick said residents should go to the community's airstrip to leave.
She said people should expect further closures and delays on Highway 1 as a result of the wildfire.
Jean Marie River First Nation is one of three N.W.T. communities to evacuate this weekend along with Fort Smith and Hay River.