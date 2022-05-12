Ice begins to move at Jean Marie River, N.W.T., which remains under flood watch

Ice in the Jean Marie River Creek at the river junction is beginning to move slowly downstream to the Mackenzie River, said Jean Marie River First Nation in a Facebook update at 3 p.m.

Water levels at the monitoring area near the creek and river junction rose nearly one metre since Monday and are "nearing the evacuation alert threshold," the update states.

Ice on the Mackenzie River is mostly stationary and channels are opening along the edges of that ice formation. There is also unbroken ice from the Trout River to Rabbitskin River.

The Mackenzie River is free of ice from Rabbitskin to Fort Simpson, the update states.

The First Nation is warning that ice on the Mackenzie River could suddenly shift and it is possible that ice could jam downstream of Jean Marie River and cause a "sudden rise" in water levels.

Residents are on a 24-hour flood watch, which began Monday, and are asked to be prepared if an evacuation alert becomes necessary.

The community was affected by devastating flooding last year. Homes in the community have since been raised up to prepare for the possibility of rising water again this year.

The First Nation will post updates to its Facebook page at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. every day.