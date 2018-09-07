Skip to Main Content
Jean Marie River's airport to temporarily close for 11 days

The airport will close starting Sept. 10 to Sept. 20 for resurfacing work on the airport's runway.

Runway to be resurfaced with new gravel and dust control product

A photo of the Cambridge Bay airport's one gravel runway. The airport at Jean Marie River, N.W.T., will be closed as it undergoes some resurfacing work for 11 days. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The airport in Jean Marie River, N.W.T., will close for approximately 11 days this month, due to some construction work.

The airport runway will get resurfacing work done, with new gravel and dust control product, according to a territorial government new release Friday.

The airport closes starting Monday, Sept. 10, at 8 a.m., and is scheduled to reopen on Sept. 20 at about 5:30 p.m.

The government says there is a contingency plan if any medical emergencies happen during the closure. 

