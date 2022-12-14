Dawson City, Yukon, Zamboni driver says he's living his lifelong dream

Most children have a job they want to do when they grow up. Some want to be a doctor, or a professional athlete, or maybe even an astronaut.

When Dawson City, Yukon, resident Jason Fox was a kid, he wanted to become an operator. A Zamboni operator.

"You know that little boy that was four or five years old that just stands out in the stands just to watch the Zamboni?" said Fox. "I was that kid."

So when Fox moved back to Dawson last summer after a few years away, he never expected to land his dream gig.

He's now a labourer for the town's recreation department. It's a job with many different responsibilities, but one of the big highlights for Fox is operating the Zamboni. Especially since the town just bought a new electric machine, referred to locally as "Colonel Mustard."

Dawson City's new Zamboni, known as 'Colonel Mustard.' (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

"It's like almost getting a new car," Fox said. "You want to see how it works, see how it handles and to get to know it. See what kind of personality it has."

Fox described Colonel Mustard's personality as that of a "smooth runner."

"When we open the doors, I get a bit of a rush," Fox said. "There's people who are going to be watching and waiting and, you know, make sure you got to do a good job. It feels like game on."

It's not as easy as it looks, either. Fox said it takes a little finesse and an eye for detail to create the perfect sheet of ice, worthy of the public's use.

"It's not just driving the machine, going around in circles a few times and coming off," he said.

"You do the proper speed so that you don't go too slow, or you run out of water too fast. There's certain areas of the ice, you know it might be a little lower or higher so ... that's where I am right now, is learning how to adjust the blade when I hit these certain spots."

Dane Armstrong works with Fox. He says it takes a certain type of person to be an effective Zamboni operator. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

Dane Armstrong works with Fox and said he's been running Zambonis at the Margaret Fry recreation centre in Dawson for a year. Armstrong said it takes a certain type of skill to be a Zamboni operator.

"Having that perfect touch," Amstrong said. "Being able to have the blade angle perfect to get a great scrape. Having the right speed to lay out as much water as you need, but not too much, and just getting that perfect pattern so you don't have any spots that you're missing."

Amstrong said he has confidence in Fox as the newest member of the operator team.

"He's doing work really well," he said. "He's really getting good patterns down now. Now it's just moving on to blade depth."

Fox described it as the beginning of the rest of his life.

"Being able to provide this type of service to the town and work with everybody here, it's been a dream come true."