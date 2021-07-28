Jane Weyallon Armstrong will be the next MLA for Monfwi, representing the four Tłı̨chǫ communites of Behchokǫ̀, Whatì, Wekweètì and Gamètì.

Monfwi voters hit the polls Tuesday. Unofficial results show Weyallon Armstrong got more than half of all votes cast.

Weyallon Armstrong is the first woman to ever hold the Monfwi riding and her victory marks another historical change — the N.W.T. Legislative Assembly now has a majority of MLAs who are women.

The territory already had the highest proportion of women legislators in Canada, when nine out of 19 seats were won by women candidates in October of 2019.

Weyallon Armstrong is among several women to rise into political positions in the Tłı̨chǫ region recently — including Doreen Arrowmaker who was elected as Gamètì's new chief and Adeline Football, who became the new chief of Wekweètì.

In a live video posted to Facebook, supporters in Behchokǫ lined up to congratulate and hug Weyallon Armstrong as she learned of her victory. They held a drum dance in the community to celebrate.

The Elections NWT web page shows unofficial results as of Wednesday morning:

Jane Weyallon - 503 votes

Kelvin Kotchilea - 252

John Gon - 98

James Wah-Shee - 71

Weyallon Armstrong is the president of the Native Women's Association of the NWT and a councillor for her community government in Behchokǫ̀, where she lives.

She been a student support guidance worker at the Tłı̨chǫ Community Services Agency. She's also an advocate for improving the state of housing in her region.

She'll be official sworn in on August 5 at 3 p.m. in the Legislative Assembly.