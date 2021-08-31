Former N.W.T. MLA running as independent in federal election

Former Northwest Territories MLA Jane Groenewegen is running as an independent in the N.W.T. riding in the federal election.

Groenewegen served as an MLA for 20 years before losing her seat in a territorial election in 2015.

She was first elected in the 1995 territorial election and then again in 1999 when she served in a variety of cabinet posts, including deputy premier, under Premier Stephen Kakfwi.

She was elected to a third term in 2003 and served as deputy speaker, and was reelected as MLA two more times before losing her seat to Wally Schumann by 98 votes.

Groenewegen is one of five candidates running to become the territory's next MP. The Liberal incumbent, Michael McLeod, is running for reelection. They will be joined on the campaign trail by the Conservative's Lea Mollison, the NDP's Kelvin Kotchilea and the Greens' Roland Laufer.