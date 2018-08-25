N.W.T. pilot follows great-grandfather's footsteps into WWII-era planes

Jamie MacDonald dreams of flying a Lancaster bomber; the same type of plane her great-grandfather flew in the Second World War.

"It just takes up every inch of your body," says MacDonald, who's currently flying a C-46 for Buffalo Airways. She could be one of the only women in the world flying the aircraft. C-46's were used in the Second World War, and that's part of the reason MacDonald was drawn to the job.

The 21-year-old has an affinity for WWII aircrafts. Her great-grandfather was a rear tail gunner on a Lancaster bomber in the Second World War. "Unfortunately, I was never able to meet him," said MacDonald.

But that didn't stop her from trying to get to know him. As a child, she read his old journey log books.

'I wanted to fly a Lancaster'

Two years ago, she signed up for a membership with the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum. And every time she went, she would look at the Lancaster.

"Once I got all my licenses and thought of what I wanted to do with my pilot's license and my future, I thought I wanted to fly a Lancaster."

But there was a problem. There are only two Lancasters currently in commission: one at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum, and one in the U.K.

MacDonald believes she may be one of the only women flying a C-46 right now. (Loren McGinnis/CBC)

But MacDonald wasn't deterred. She turned to the next best thing: finding a way to stay in a WWII-era plane by working for Buffalo Airways, which famously uses the aircraft. In her role, she flies to Norman Wells, Tulita, Deline, Fort Good Hope, and Colville Lake.

"One of the coolest things about the C-46 that I love is probably the take-off role," said MacDonald. "Once we add power into the throttles, you can feel it, you can hear it, and it just takes up every inch of your body."

"I thought working at Buffalo... would be a great opportunity and now that I'm here, it's pretty safe to say it will definitely help me in wanting to succeed in flying the Lancaster," said MacDonald.

It is a large, hard aircraft to fly, and you almost need to man-up to it. - Jamie MacDonald

When MacDonald first arrived at Buffalo Airways about a month ago, her co-workers mentioned that they didn't think there had been any other female pilots on the C-46. But upon further investigation, there had been one other woman on the aircraft in 1980.

Amazing time for women in aviation

"It's really amazing to know that I'm probably, currently the only female pilot on the C-46 in the world. It's not confirmed or denied," said MacDonald.

"And it's such an amazing time to be a female in aviation," she said, explaining that many companies are trying to increase their roster of female pilots in what has historically been a male-dominated industry.

"I'm very fortunate to have been given this opportunity by Buffalo and to have them believe in me, and just knowing that I can do it," she said. "Because it is a large, hard aircraft to fly, and you need to almost man-up to it."

'I made a difference somehow today'

Because of the plane's size, MacDonald said they typically fly large items like lumber, housing charters, and recently playground equipment to communities across the North.

"Once you unload, and you see all the freight going off to where it needs to go, you kind of just sit there and smile to yourself and say, 'I made a difference somehow today,' which is a really nice thing to know."

Working with the pilots at Buffalo Airways has been a learning experience for MacDonald. "They've really put some confidence in me... learning from them and getting their knowledge passed on to me... is truly an amazing feeling."

With files from Loren McGinnis