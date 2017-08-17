Co-accused testifies in Hay River murder trial

A key witness in the murder trial of a Hay River, N.W.T., man testified that the accused, James George Thomas, was the one who suggested robbing Alexander Norwegian the night Norwegian died in December 2017.

Thomas is facing first-degree murder and robbery charges in connection with Norwegian's death.

Thomas is one of four cousins charged. Two have already been sentenced after pleading guilty to lesser charges, while the trial of the fourth cousin, Levi Cayen, is scheduled for February 2022. Cayen is also charged with first-degree murder and robbery.

Details of Thomas's trial, which began last Monday, were under a publication ban. On Friday, the publication ban was amended. Earlier that day, crown prosecutor Duane Praught called Tyler Cayen to testify, describing him as a "critical civilian witness."

Tyler was sentenced to two years in jail in January 2019 after he pleaded guilty to accessory to manslaughter after the fact in connection with Norwegian's death. The same month, Sasha Cayen was sentenced to more than three years after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Alexander Norwegian was remembered by family and friends at 2018 memorial. (Randi Beers/CBC)

Tyler testified via closed circuit television (CCTV) from within the Yellowknife Courthouse. Praught told N.W.T. Supreme Court Justice Andrew Mahar that Tyler would feel more comfortable doing so because of his relation to Norwegian's father, who was in the courtroom. The two are cousins.

Mahar agreed, despite objections from Thomas's defence lawyer, John Hale, who said Tyler should be testifying in the courtroom.

Tyler described how on Boxing Day in 2017, he went to Thomas's house, where he drank vodka and smoked crack cocaine with Sasha, while Thomas was in another room doing some renovation work.

At one point, Norwegian called looking for help getting his car unstuck from a snowbank. Tyler, Sasha and Thomas took Thomas's truck and met Norwegian.

Tyler said they hooked a tow strap to Norwegian's vehicle and were able to get it unstuck. Tyler said Norwegian gave Sasha a gram of crack cocaine for helping him.

Tyler then said he, Sasha and Thomas returned to Thomas's house, while Norwegian went his own way.

Witness says Thomas suggested robbing victim

Later that night, Tyler said Levi Cayen came over to the house with a "Texas mickey" of vodka.

At one point in the evening while the four were drinking, Tyler testified that someone suggested that they should "jack," or rob, Norwegian.

"I'm pretty sure he was the one who said it," Tyler testified, referring to Thomas.

When questioned further, Tyler said, "I'm positive."

Tyler said Sasha sent Norwegian a text to set up a drug deal.

He said Thomas and Levi then discussed what to wear and considered bringing a rope, aluminum bat or a pellet gun to scare Norwegian. Tyler said Thomas also suggested they should take his skidoo because Norwegian knew what his truck looked like.

At one point, Tyler said Levi went home to get boots.

Tyler testified that sometime after midnight, Levi and Thomas took the skidoo to meet Norwegian, and said he saw Thomas leave with a small wooden bat.

Tyler's testimony is expected to continue when court resumes Monday.

He's one of more than 20 witnesses expected to testify in the trial that's expected to last five weeks.

Police testimony

Last Wednesday, the RCMP officer who was in charge of the major crimes unit testified that Norwegian's frozen body was found in a vehicle the morning of Dec. 28, 2017.

Sgt. Eric Lane said the windows of the Mazda Protege were broken and it was obvious Norwegian had been attacked.

Police found a small wooden bat in the vehicle. The next day investigators learned from Norwegian's father and another witness that Thomas had helped pull Norwegian's vehicle out of a snowbank on Boxing Day.

Just before noon on Dec. 29, police interviewed Thomas for the first time. Lane said the next day, right after police had interviewed another witness, Thomas flagged them down and showed them a shackle he said he had used to pull Norwegian out.

Police arrested Sasha Cayen on January 4th, right after interviewing Levi Cayen. Lane said Sasha said, "I know, I'll come with you," as she was being arrested. Police also had a search warrant for her phone, which she said she had left in her boyfriend's truck.

When they went to retrieve the phone, the boyfriend said, "Get it out of here, I don't want anything to do with this," according to Lane.