Prosecutor in James Thomas murder trial says co-accused unreliable

The murder trial of a Hay River, Northwest Territories, man is now focused on the credibility of a key witness: the other man charged with the same murder.

James Thomas is on trial for first degree murder and robbery in the death of a 25-year-old man in Hay River in the early hours of Dec. 27, 2017. A pivotal witness in the trial is Levi Cayen, who is scheduled to be tried on the same charges in January.

On Thursday and Friday, Cayen testified that Thomas had nothing to do with the death. Cayen said he snowmobiled alone out to a remote location on the Hay River Reserve to buy drugs from Alex Norweigian. Cayen said he smashed out the windows of Norwegian's car. He said he and Norwegian got into a fight. Norwegian's badly beaten and frozen body was found just over a day later in his vehicle, in the same location.

On Monday, prosecutor Duane Praught told the judge Cayen was far more truthful days after Norwegian was found, when Cayen was questioned for five and a half hours by police. At that time, Cayen said he acted with Thomas, but was a reluctant pawn in a plan to Rob Norweigian. Praught applied to have the videotape of that interview stand as Cayen's evidence instead of his testimony.

Even Thomas's lawyer agreed that Cayen was not being truthful during the trial.

"He's effectively not answering questions," said defence lawyer John Hale. But Hale said Cayen was probably also not being entirely truthful in his statement to police.

The judge agreed Cayen was pressured. "He was clearly under the impression fingers were pointing at him," said Justice Andrew Mahar.

The trial has now entered a voir dire, a trial within a trial about whether the story Cayen told police can be entered as evidence as if Cayen told the same story from the witness stand. As a result, the entire videotape is being viewed (apart from the last 90 minutes which were played in court on Friday.) The police who took the statement will also be called as witnesses in the voir dire.

'I'm not answering any questions'

Cayen was arrested on Jan. 3, 2018 and held in custody that night. Early the next afternoon, cold, tired and hungry, the 20-year-old was taken to an interview room to be questioned by RCMP Major Crimes unit investigator Const. Jack Keefe, with Special Const. Steve Beck sitting in.

At the start of the interview, Cayen says repeatedly "I'm not answering any more questions. Can I go back to my cell?"

Keefe tells Cayen that he trusts Beck's judgement and Beck has told him that Cayen is a "good guy." Keefe says this is Cayen's chance to tell his side of the story.

"You can play this like a tough guy if you like, Levi, that's entirely up to you," Keefe tells Cayen. "But I can tell you right now Jimmy Thomas is talking and I can play you the recordings here and he's saying it was all you."

"Jimmy says you beat him up and went too far and it was uncalled for … that's what we've got right now and if that's true then that's awesome but if there's more to it, if there's more to the story then I want to know."

Keefe plays tapes of interviews with other witnesses, including Cayen and Thomas's cousin, Tyler. Tyler is also reluctant to talk initially, but eventually tells police that Levi Cayen and Thomas robbed Norwegian and burned clothing and other evidence in the stove in Thomas's house.

Keefe leaves the room again and Cayen tells Beck his lawyer has told him he won't be out of jail until he's 45 years old if he's convicted.

"Kinda seems like I'm being thrown under the bus here or something," he tells Beck.

Forty minutes in, as Cayen starts showing signs of cracking, Keefe leaves and Beck comes in with a boxed lunch and urges Cayen to eat. Cayen tells Beck he proposed to his girlfriend before being arrested the previous day. Beck says he had a youth as challenging as the one Cayen had and gives him advice about how to deal with a dysfunctional father.

Keefe later plays a recording of another interview, in which Thomas's girlfriend tells police Thomas confided to her that he and Cayen had robbed and that Cayen had "taken it too far" and locked the gate to the remote road where they had left Norwegian so no one could help him.

Cayen begins correcting things that others have said in the recorded interviews and then tearfully confesses that he had reluctantly agreed to participate in a plan to rob Norwegian. He said he was terrified at the violence of the attack and also fearful of Thomas.

During the trial he maintained he acted alone, and had lied to Keefe and Beck because he figured that was what they wanted to hear.

During earlier sentencings of Tyler Cayen and another cousin, Sasha Cayen, in connection with Norwegian's death, they too said Levi Cayen and James Thomas participated in the robbery.