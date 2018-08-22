Lawyer accused of bigamy, forgery suspended from practising in Nunavut

A noted lawyer in Nunavut and Ontario who's accused of illegally marrying two women has been suspended from practising in both jurisdictions.

James Morton has been charged with bigamy — marrying someone while already married to another person— procuring a feigned marriage, and forgery.

A notice of suspension from the Law Society of Nunavut says that as of Tuesday, Morton's membership is suspended for 90 days.

He has also been suspended from practising law in Ontario until a panel changes or cancels the order on the consent of Morton and the Ontario Law Society, if fresh evidence is introduced, or if the criminal charges are withdrawn, stayed or Morton is acquitted.

Morton has law offices in Iqaluit and Hamilton, Ont. He is a prominent defence lawyer in Nunavut, and a civil and criminal lawyer in Ontario.

Accused of forging divorce papers

He's accused of forging false documents to divorce his wife, a justice of the peace in Newmarket, Ont., to marry another woman, his law clerk in Hamilton.

An affidavit from an investigator with the Ontario Law Society alleges that Morton had his articling student file false divorce documents in Newmarket Superior Court where a clerk contacted police.

The clerk was concerned after she was unable to find a divorce action or the file number, according to documents provided by the law society.

None of the allegations against Morton have been proven in court. His criminal matter is scheduled to go before the courts in Ontario this fall.

Calls to Morton requesting comment on the matter were not returned to the CBC.

With files from Michelle Pucci