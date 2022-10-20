Long-serving NTI member James Eetoolook celebrated as he retires as vice-president

A well-known leader is retiring from Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated (NTI).

James Eetoolook has been the organization's vice-president for 29 years. Thursday marked his last day as he took part in NTI's annual general meeting being held this week in Rankin Inlet.

A community feast was held Wednesday evening in Rankin Inlet, where Eetoolook was recognized for his years of dedication serving Inuit.

Residents in attendance gave a standing ovation for Eetoolook.

"I didn't expect it," he said, joking that he planned to "go away quietly."

"But somebody lined up things, and I appreciate that very much."

Eetoolook is also a recipient of Indspire's Lifetime Achievement Award, and he's a member of the Order of Canada.

Though he was first elected as vice-president with NTI in 1993, his dedication to serving Nunavummiut began before his time with the organization, when he was instrumental in negotiating the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement.

Over the years, Eetoolook said he's learned a lot from his role.

"The most I learned is to be with people, and to talk to people and work with people. We have a lot of difference but at the end of the day we are friends," he said.

NTI president Aluki Kotierk spoke to the crowd about Eetoolook's many accomplishments working for Inuit, like being an advocate for upholding Inuit rights when it comes to wildlife.

"I know for instance he worked really hard when there was an impending ban on narwhal tusks to be exported in Canada, he worked tirelessly to make sure that didn't go through," she said.

"I think sometimes as Inuit, we don't realize the amount of effort and advocacy it takes to be able to ensure we continue to have a life thriving as Inuit. And James has been able to help us through that."

Kotierk said NTI will be a different organization without Eetoolook.

A community feast was held on Wednesday evening in Rankin Inlet, where James Eetoolook was recognized for his years of dedication serving Inuit. (P.J. Akeeagok/Twitter)

"The feeling of grief, I think, a sense of loss, or the end of a legacy is something that I keep feeling. I mean, certainly whoever fills the role will do their best and we will continue to advocate for Inuit," she said.

"Given that he's had such a long, long, many really important years in contributing to Inuit development across Nunavut, I feel that nostalgia already."

Eetoolook has worked closely with NTI's department of environment and wildlife, along with its assistant director, Bert Dean, since 1994.

"Dependability, reliable, just steady. Very knowledgeable," Dean said.

"Knew his issues, like well-researched ... He'd have his speaking notes, he'd refer to them but it wasn't like he was reading a script, he knew his stuff and he was able to speak to the issues."

Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok was also in attendance Wednesday night. In a post to Twitter afterward, Akeeagok said it had been a pleasure to work with Eetoolook.

"He's an icon who's done so much for our territory and people," his post reads in part.

I attended a special <a href="https://twitter.com/NTunngavik?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NTunngavik</a> feast last night in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RankinInlet?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RankinInlet</a> to honour outgoing Vice President James Eetoolook. It’s been a pleasure working with James to better serve <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nunavut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nunavut</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Inuit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Inuit</a>, he’s an icon who’s done so much for our territory and people. <a href="https://t.co/GSZPuFbhbt">pic.twitter.com/GSZPuFbhbt</a> —@j_akeeagok

Eetoolook is set to retire at home in Taloyoak.

"[I'm] going to miss the communities and its people and the people that I work with," he said.

"We have lots of fun. Even though we do a lot of heavy things, we still together."

Nunavummiut will vote in a new NTI vice-president on Dec. 12.