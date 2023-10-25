Man who murdered young woman to be sentenced in Hay River, N.W.T.

A man who murdered an 18-year-old woman in Hay River, N.W.T., three years ago, will be sentenced in Hay River, but a date for that sentencing has yet to be set.

In a Yellowknife courtroom on Wednesday, lawyers for both sides and the judge decided that James Colosimo will be sentenced in Hay River, but could not settle on a date.

Supreme Court Justice Shannon Smallwood said, looking at the dates the lawyers indicated they are available and the court calendar, the earliest the sentencing could be held is June 13-14.

Smallwood said she wanted to see if the sentencing could be held earlier. She said she would give the lawyers the dates she is available and asked them to see if they have any flexibility in their schedules. They plan to return to court on Nov. 6 to establish a sentencing date.

It's been just over three years since the murder.

Colosimo was charged shortly after the body of the young woman was found in a Hay River home on Sept. 9, 2020.

In court a week ago, the 34-year-old pleaded guilty to second degree murder on Oct. 18 in connection with the death, according to court documents. At the same appearance, Smallwood ruled that statements Colosimo made to police the day of his arrest are admissible as evidence.

Because a life sentence is automatic for murder, the main thing to be decided at the sentencing is how much time Colosimo must spend behind bars before becoming eligible for parole. The minimum is 10 years. The maximum is 25.