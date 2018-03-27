N.W.T.'s Beaufort Delta gears up to host a pandemic-friendly Jamboree season

Dean Arey has been helping organize the Mad Trapper Rendezvous in Aklavik, N.W.T., for over 30 years, but his streak was broken last year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Now, he and his fellow organizers are gearing up for the weekend, as Aklavik's jamboree will start carnival season in the Beaufort Delta region.

"Last year was a sad time. Nobody could do any events and everything was cancelled," said Arey, president of the Mad Trapper Spring Carnival.

"Now that it's starting back up, it's exciting. It's one of our traditions."

Spring jamborees are a fixture of the social calendar in many N.W.T. communities, where they are occasions for communities to gather for traditional skills competitions, dances and more.

Greta Sittichinli, chair of the committee that organizes Inuvik's Muskrat Jamboree, called that event "an important cornerstone event" for the community and the entire Mackenzie Delta.

But this year's jamborees will not be without changes.

There will be no old-time dance or square dancing at any of the jamborees in the region.

However, jamborees are still able to hold jigging competitions and talent shows by going virtual and live-streaming the events instead.

"There will be no big crowds. Just the contestants," said Arey.

A piggy-back race at the Mackenzie River Jamboree in Tsiigehtchic, N.W.T., in 2016. Some events, like log sawing and the egg toss, will continue this year, but participants are asked to team up with others in their bubble. (Lawrence Norbert)

Attendees will need to remember to bring their masks, and to physically distance when outside and participating in the events.

The four-day carnival will begin on Friday at the Aklavik River with cross-country ski races.

Although many of the small games like egg toss and log sawing will continue to happen, organizers are asking participants to partner with family members or people in their bubble.

Events like the plank walk, three-legged race and five-legged race have been cancelled for the year due to COVID-19 protocols.

Arey said they are hopeful they will have food vendors this year, but said those who applied to serve food are still waiting for approval from the chief public health officer (CPHO).

Inuvik jamboree nixes food vendors

It's a different case for Inuvik's Muskrat Jamboree.

Sittichinli told CBC via email that normally they have about six to 10 food vendors.

But capacity limits mean this year, they're nixing food vendors in favour of making space for participants in the jamboree's events.

"We only have one area for the games in 2021. We are following CPHO protocols," wrote Sittichinili.

Vehicles parked on river ice for the 2019 Muskrat Jamboree in Inuvik. There will be no food vendors this year to make more room for participants in events. (Submitted by Kristian Binder)

Also, Brian and Carmen Wade, who were crowned King and Queen for last year's postponed Muskrat Jamboree for their fundraising efforts, will retain the crown for this year's event.

Like Aklavik's jamboree, the Muskrat Jamboree normally involves a big community feast and old-time dance, which has had to be cancelled this year due to COVID-19 protocols.

Still glad to be back

Although the look of the events will be different, Arey, with Aklavik's jamboree, said he couldn't be more thrilled to bring the celebrations back.

"We look forward to it every year … seeing all the happy faces when we are doing events and all the people enjoying themselves over the weekend," he said.

"I'm looking forward to just working with working people again — working and meeting new friends."

Beaufort Delta Jamboree Schedule: