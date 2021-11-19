Jackson Lafferty to be new Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief

Jackson Lafferty will be the new Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief in the Northwest Territories after he came out on top on election day on Thursday with 795 votes.

Eddie Erasmus came in second place with with 523, and incumbent George Mackenzie came in third with 369 votes. There was a 66 per cent voter turnout.

Lafferty is the former MLA for Monfwi, a role he held for 16 years. He resigned earlier this year, when he announced he'd be running for grand chief.

Lafferty is set to hold the new role as grand chief for four years.

The election was originally meant to happen Sept. 30, but was rescheduled due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the region.

It was the first time online voting was used in the Tłıchǫ Grand Chief election.

Election registrar Gabrielle Mackenzie-Scott in a previous interview called it a "new opportunity" that provides another voting option for Tłıchǫ citizens "who might be impacted by COVID-19, who are in isolation, at work in remote locations or away for educational purposes."