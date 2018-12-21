N.W.T. Power Corp. waiting until March to install 2 new generators at Jackfish Lake

Once again, there's been a delay in installing new generators at the Jackfish Lake power plant in Yellowknife.

The Northwest Territories Power Corporation is holding off on installing two new generators for the plant until March, a spokesman for the corporation confirmed to CBC News.

The $1.8 million generators, ordered from Collicutt Energy Services in Red Deer, Alta., were supposed to have arrived by December. But officials with the power corporation asked Collicutt to hold off on delivery until March, until the peak season for power demand is over, explained Doug Prendergast.

In order to install the two new generators, crews will need to disconnect the interim rental units that have been standing in for them over the past several months and officials don't want to risk the system going offline, Prendergast said.

In the meantime, the rental generators will cost the power corporation about $25,000 per month.

Despite this, ratepayers in the Northwest Territories shouldn't expect a rate hike as a result of the delayed generators, as the rental costs are expected to come out of the power corporation's operating budget, Prendergast said.

Further complicating matters is the broken generator at the territory's Snare Forks Hydro System.

That generator went offline in October after a bearing in the generator failed. There still isn't a timeline for when that work will be finished, though it's expected to take several months, Prendergast said.

Chronic delays in replacing generators

This is just the latest delay in a years-long attempt to replace five generators at Jackfish Lake.

In 2015, the power corporation awarded the contract for all five generators to California-based Virdi Power Inc. for $3.4-million US.

At the time, Peter Virdi, the firm's owner, said he could deliver the generators within six months.

But a series of delays followed, and after receiving the first three power generators from Virdi, the power corporation cancelled the contract in January, hiring Collicutt shortly after to deliver the remaining two for $1.8 million.

In March, Louis Sebert, then the minister responsible for the power corporation, told MLAs the two generators would be delivered by October.

Collicutt asked for an extension until December and the power corporation granted that request, Prendergast explained. The power corporation requested the current delay until March.

The power corporation, Prendergast said, is "very satisfied" with the work Collicutt's done so far and has no issues with the company.

CBC News left a message for a manager at Collicutt's Red Deer office requesting comment, but has not yet heard back.