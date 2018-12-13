N.W.T. Power Corp. warns people to stay off ice on Jackfish Lake

The Northwest Territories Power Corporation is warning snowmobilers to stay off Jackfish Lake near the Yellowknife power plant.

In a news release on Thursday, the power corporation said the ice is thin and there is open water in some areas, which pose a "significant risk" to people who use the risk for recreational reasons.

"We have seen snowmobile tracks in areas close to our facilities that indicate people are placing themselves and their equipment at risk in areas where the ice is very thin," said Colin Steed, assistant director of hydro operations, in the release.

NTPC is also warning people to stay off Bluefish Lake near the hydro dam, about 50 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.

Last December, so many vehicles plunged through ice in Yellowknife, it prompted the N.W.T. Department of Environment and Natural Resources to caution the public to be careful.

"Although we have posted warning signs in the area, they are either not being seen or are being overlooked by some snowmobilers. There is thin ice and open water near these facilities and should be avoided," the release said.

The city of Yellowknife keeps track of ice thickness of local lakes on its website. Once ice hits six inches it's generally considered safe for walking and snowmobiles. As of Thursday, Jackfish was measured at 3.5 inches.