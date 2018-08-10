Jack Sigvaldason, publisher of 6 Northern newspapers, dies at 84
Sigvaldason recognized for lifetime achievement in 2012
Jack "Sig" Sigvaldason, founder and longtime publisher of Northern News Service Limited, has died following a "brief illness," according to an obituary on the company's website.
NNSL includes six northern newspapers: The Yellowknifer, Kivalliq News, the Inuvik Drum, the Hay River Hub, Nunavut News, and News/North in the Northwest Territories.
"It's a huge loss, as a friend and an inspiration," said Bruce Valpy, editor and CEO of NNSL. "It's a little daunting to have to move ahead with the papers ... without him."
Valpy said Sigvaldason's passing was "quite sudden."
"He and I had been working together almost every day," he said.
According to a biography written for Sigvaldason's Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association Silver Quill award in 2008, he began his career at the Winnipeg Free Press in 1952. Shortly after, he founded his own advertising firm, Sigvaldason & Associates.
But in the late 60s, his sister married a northern bush pilot and Sigvaldason began planning a TV documentary on his brother-in-law's work. His long love affair with the North began shortly thereafter.
In 1969, Sigvaldason took a role as editor of News of the North at a time when, by his own account, only nine communities had telephone service. In an interview with JSource, he said he connected with remote communities by illegal hand radio.
He was fired two years later "for antagonizing the territorial government, the federal government, the municipal government, the Indian Brotherhood, Inuit Tapirisat and the majority of advertisers," according to the biography written by the Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association.
Lifetime achievement award
Sigvaldason then started TheYellowknifer, Yellowknife's community newspaper, with journalist Jack Adderley. In 1972, he established Northern News Services, later purchasing News of the North in 1979 and renaming it News/North.
Sigvaldason served as publisher until June 30, 2017, when he bought out his longtime business partner Mike Scott.
In 2012, Sigvaldason received a lifetime achievement award from the Canadian Journalism Foundation for his work in the North.
Valerie Pringle, a juror for the Canadian Journalism Foundation at the time, said of Sigvaldason "the fact that he created this feisty, profitable mini-newspaper empire in the N.W.T. and Nunavut, serving 60,000 people in two languages… is a massive achievement and the centrepiece of a 50 year career."
"[He] would always take ideas a little further than expected. It was a little frightening at times, but that's why it was fun to work with him," said Valpy.
The NNSL offices are closed on Friday out of respect for Sigvaldson's passing.
