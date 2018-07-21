Jack London's The Call of the Wild set for return to Hollywood

The Call of the Wild could be making its way into theatres for the third time. The book, written in 1903 by Jack London, may have another moment in pop culture as 20th Century Fox works on an adaptation set to release Dec. 25, 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

Actor Harrison Ford is in talks to play a Yukon prospector, according to the news outlets.

The Call of the Wild takes place in Dawson City.

The book's main character is a dog named Buck who leaves a comfortable, country-estate life and is brought to Dawson City during the gold rush. He becomes a sled dog, grows stronger, and eventually thrives in the Yukon wilderness.

Museum in Dawson City tells the tale

Yukon has long celebrated Jack London and his work.

The Jack London Museum in Dawson City showcases London's time in the Klondike and his international success. It also has a photo of the real dog which inspired The Call of the Wild and its hero, Buck.

Dawne Mitchell, interpretive guide at the museum, said London met Buck while he was in Dawson City.

"[The dog] was named Jack and that was just a coincidence." She said the dog was a 140 pound St. Bernard mix.

Actor Harrison Ford (shown during a stop at St. John's International Airport) is in talks to star as a Yukon prospector. (Kristy Mercer)

Third recreation of book

The new movie won't be the first adaptation of The Call of the Wild. A previous version in 1935 starred Clark Gable, and another version in 1972 starred Charlton Heston.

Mitchell said the book itself has shown remarkable staying power over the last 115 years.

"It actually sold out the first day it was published, and it's never been out of print. It's been published in over 80 different languages. It's an amazing book really," she said.

Mitchell said the Jack London Museum has welcomed fans from around the world.

"It's really a universal story in a way and people can relate to it," said Mitchell. She said she often hears people of an older generation say that the book "grabbed them as a young person and got them reading in the first place."

No word yet on filming in Dawson City

Mayor of Dawson City Wayne Potoroka said he welcomes the production.

"I think it's always exciting when someone decides to find a new way of retelling a Klondike story— a Klondike legend," he said.

"I think probably most people would be really excited to see what the final product looks like."

Chris Sanders is directing the film. He previously co-directed How To Train Your Dragon, The Croods, and Lilo & Stitch, all of which were box-office hits.

Charlton Heston wore a sealskin parka in the 1972 version of The Call of the Wild. Here he reacts to seeing Dawson City in the distance. (Universal Pictures)

The Call of the Wild will be Sanders' first live-action film. There's no word yet about filming in Dawson City.

"They might not be here at all," said Potoroka. "In fact they might do it either filmmakers have done and film at a less remote location, mostly just due to budget and logistics," he said.

Potoroka said there have been efforts in Yukon to encourage film production.

The Yukon Film Commission has a truck available for rental which is loaded with film equipment. The truck is available for rental to help productions cut down on travel costs.

Clark Gable and his canine co-star in 1935. (20th Century Pictures, Inc.)

"If you're talking a Hollywood production and all of the things that would be required — the lighting, the cameras, the rails on which those cameras ride — getting that up here would be a big undertaking," Potokora said.

"You're not going to find a place more authentic than Dawson City to film a movie about Dawson City that's for sure. But there are logistical considerations."

The new production comes as another Jack London novel, White Fang, was recently adapted into an animated film on Netflix.

20th Century Fox did not respond to CBC's request for comment.