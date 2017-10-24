Whitehorse RCMP investigating use of holds, isolation spaces at Jack Hulland Elementary School

The Whitehorse RCMP and the Yukon government's family and children's services branch have launched investigations into "the use of holds to restrain students and the use of isolation spaces" at Jack Hulland Elementary School.

Parents were informed of the investigations via a letter from the Education department on Monday.

Yukon RCMP spokesperson Const. Carlie McCann said in an email to CBC that police were made aware of the allegations at 1 p.m. on Friday and "immediately" opened an investigation. McCann declined further comment.

In the letter to parents, the Education department's assistant deputy minister of schools and student services, Ryan Sikkes, says the department has heard "concerns regarding violence and the effective management of, and responses to, student behaviours" over the past several months.

"These concerns are serious and you may have questions about your child's safety at school," the letter says. "Children at Jack Hulland are still getting a good education, and we are taking additional steps to ensure that any incidences of escalated behavior [sic] are dealt with appropriately."

Those steps include developing a "communications tool" and "emergency plans for when incidents do happen," according to the letter. There will also be more training for staff, the development of "a school-wide approach to responding, tracking and preventing escalated behaviours" and additional staff brought on-site.

The letter says the department "will be working closely and cooperating with the RCMP and Family and Children's Services as they complete their investigations," and that parents, in the meantime, will receive weekly reports from the school principal "that summarize the supports available and how the week went for students in the school."