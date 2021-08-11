Former Yellowknifer with COVID-19 under intensive care in Mexico

A former Yellowknife journalist is under intensive care in Mexico after he contracted COVID-19 there. Jack Danylchuk has been living in Oaxaca since he left the N.W.T.

His daughter, Jacki Danylchuk, told CBC News he's been in an induced coma since July 21, and the family has been receiving updates nearly every day.

She said he recently had a procedure that's meant to help wean him off a ventilator and sedatives.

"I think he's getting excellent care," she said. "I think they're doing the very best they can for him."

But, she said, doctors gave him a 50 per cent chance of survival.

Under the circumstances, Jacki said the support from family and friends has been overwhelming.

Danylchuk didn't have overseas health insurance. A GoFundMe page started two days ago has already raised more than $11,000.

"It's amazing ... I got help from some of Jack's friends in setting it up," Jacki said. "I'm not on Facebook, I'm not connected. It's all been Jack's friends in Yellowknife, people who know him. And they've completely flooded the site and taken over."

Ventilator, sedation

Before leaving the North, Danylchuk was a long-time northern reporter with stints at the CBC, Northern News Services, the Northern Journal, and later Edge Magazine. He left the territory a couple of years ago.

Jacki said her father "dropped off the internet" after July 15. After asking around and trying to get in touch, she found out that people where he's living had called an ambulance and that he'd been admitted to a hospital.

"At that point, he was put on a ventilator and put under sedation. And we've had updates ever since."

Those updates dropped off a day and a half ago, she said Tuesday afternoon. She's heard the Oaxaca is experiencing more COVID-19 cases, and suspects that may be the reason.

Jacki said she only found out her father wasn't insured after he was hospitalized.

"There will be a bill, and we don't know how long he'll be in the hospital."

So far, they've been paying for his medicine, which she understands is common practice in Mexico.

Jacki said her father had tried to get a vaccine through the Canadian embassy in Mexico City and in Oaxaca. He also went to clinics but as a non-citizen of Mexico, he wasn't eligible.

The situation now, she said, is "really stressful."

But she's grateful for the support.

"That part of this experience is amazing, and I really hope that Jack finds out about this because it's … a wonderful community. They're really there for him."