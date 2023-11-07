Former Iqaluit councillor Jack Anawak charged with impaired driving

Veteran politician Jack Anawak resigned from Iqaluit city council earlier this week, without saying why.

In a news release Tuesday, RCMP said Anawak was arrested at the scene of a motor vehicle collision on Saturday, and has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Anawak was elected to council on Oct. 23.

He's now scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25.

This is not the first time Anawak has been charged with drunk driving.

In 2018, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail for impaired driving. He was convicted on a similar charge in 2013.

In addition to serving on Iqaluit city council, Anawak is a former Member of Parliament, a former Nunavut cabinet minister and former Ambassador of Circumpolar Affairs.

Elections Nunavut said Iqaluit's new city council is now responsible for filling the spot left vacant by Anawak.

According to last month's election results, Lewis Falkiner MacKay was the candidate with the most votes who did not gain a seat on council.